State’s recovery rate climbs to 71.27%

SHILLONG: With another 125 recoveries on Sunday, Meghalaya’s overall recovery rate has shown a significant jump to touch 71.27%. The total recoveries in the state stands at 3779.

90 new cases were detected on the day taking the active tally to 1480 of which BSF, armed forces and para military personnel account for 95 cases while civilians account for 1385 cases.

69 new cases were detected in East Khasi Hills, 16 in West Garo Hills, 2 in South West Garo Hills and 1 each in North Garo Hills, South Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills.

Out of the 125 recoveries on Sunday, 93 were from East Khasi Hills, 17 from Ri Bhoi, 8 from East Jaintia Hills, 3 from South Garo Hills, 2 from South West Garo Hills and 1 each from West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills.

Out of the 93 recoveries in East Khasi Hills, 37 were from the Armed forces/paramilitary forces, 3 were health workers, 3 from Raj Bhavan cluster, 39 high risk contacts, 7 cases of ILI, 2 returnees and one each from Laban and Police Bazar clusters. 17 Armed forces/paramilitary forces personnel recovered in Ri Bhoi. In East Jaintia Hills 1 high risk contact, 2 returnees and 5 from Star Cement cluster recovered. 2 returnees recovered in South West Garo Hills and 1 in East Jaintia Hills, 3 high risk contacts recovered in South Garo Hills.