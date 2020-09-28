BJP files FIR with CBI over alleged graft in ADCs

SHILLONG: In a major move, the state BJP, an ally of the MDA Government, has filed an FIR with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Meghalaya over the alleged corruption in JHADC and GHADC.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, BJP state president, Ernest Mawrie confirmed the filing of the FIR, saying it was filed soon after the press conference where the party exposed the corruption in the district councils.

Refusing to divulge details of the FIR, Mawrie said a concerned person who is a member of the party, filed the FIR with the investigation agency here.

He also informed that the necessary documents have been submitted before the CBI to inquire into the matter since corruption has taken place in centrally-sponsored schemes.

It is not known if the CBI has registered the case or not as the investigation agency’s officials did not respond to the telephonic calls of this correspondent.

“We have got concrete evidence about corruption and so the FIR has been filed. We are optimistic that the CBI Meghalaya would register the FIR and inquire into the matter,” Mawrie said.

It may be mentioned that the state BJP has, since day one of making the allegations, been keen on conducting a CBI inquiry into the matter.

The state government however has remained non-committal on the matter while assuring that the matter would be addressed at an appropriate time.

When asked about the reports that the party central leadership in New Delhi was not keen to follow up on the allegations of corruption, Mawrie said the party has always stood for zero tolerance towards corruption.

The state BJP is demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged misuse of crores of rupees under the central government’s Special Assistance Grant allocated to district councils for carrying out accelerated development work.

The UDP, which is an important constituent of the ruling coalition, had also maintained that the issue raised by the coalition partners of the MDA coalition should be addressed.

Earlier, a partner of the MDA had also termed the threat of BJP to pull out from the government as a joke.