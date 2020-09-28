Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Conrad launches Restart Tourism pamphlet

By Editor

GUWAHATI: As Meghalaya is desperately looking forward to re-open the tourism sectors, a key money spinner for the state economy, once the COVID19 surge ebbs, state’s Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Monday virtually launched Restart Tourism pamphlet for promotion of unique destinations.

“Launched the RESTART Tourism pamphlet with @meghtourism officials. Through RESTART Tourism, we plan to promote safe and sustainable tourism practices by putting in place conscious principles to be adopted by our tourism stakeholders across #Meghalaya @prahladspatel @tourismgoi,” tweeted Conrad Sangma.

 

 

 

