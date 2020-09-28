Over 3.17 lakh hit by Assam floods; toll rises to 119

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam has worsened over the past couple of days, with a population of over 3.17 lakh affected across 389 villages and localities in 13 districts and one more death reported from Raha in Nagaon district, the the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed on Monday evening.

With the latest casualty, the overall flood death toll in the state has gone up to 119, ASDMA sources confirmed.

Close to 2 lakh people have been hit by the fourth wave of floods in Nagaon district with the Kopili river rising above danger level at Dharamtul and Kampur.

The population affected in the other districts are relatively lower even as over 36,000 are dealing with the deluge in two revenue circles of Morigaon district while a little over 25,000 villagers are bearing the brunt in Kamrup district.

A crop area of 13463 hectares across 11 districts has been affected by the current wave of floods.

According to the report of the Central Water Commission on Monday morning, apart from Kopili in Nagaon district, the river Brahmaputra is flowing above danger level at Nimatighat in Jorhat district while the Jia Bharali is in spate at NT Crossing in Sonitpur district.