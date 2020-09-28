GHADC MDC passes away

TURA: Sitting MDC from Bolsong constituency in North Garo Hills district, Jogonsing D Sangma passed away at his home in Gokolgre village of Bajengdoba early Sunday morning.

Sangma, 55, was diagnosed with liver cancer and for the past few months underwent treatment in a Shillong hospital.

Sangma was elected for the first time to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on a Congress ticket in 2015.

He was due to contest the upcoming council polls from his present constituency when elections are announced in the next couple of months.

Though from the Opposition camp, Sangma gave his support to the ruling NPP alliance during a crucial time when an attempt was made to dislodge the Dipul Marak executive committee. He was rewarded with the portfolio of executive member for haats (markets) but later resigned from the post and returned to the opposition camp.

Expressing shock over his demise, GHADC chairman Denang T Sangma recalled the contributions of Jogonsing to the GHADC.

“He was always active in the council sessions and it is shocking to know he is no longer there,” said the chairman.

CEM Dipul Marak also paid rich tributes to his former executive member.

“Extremely sad that he is no longer amongst us,” said Marak.

Both the chairman and CEM paid their last respects by attending the funeral of Sangma.