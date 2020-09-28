High rate for paid Covid testing irk groups in EGH

TURA: After the government issued a notification directing all those coming into the state from other states to undergo mandatory paid test for Covid-19, the high rate quoted for the tests have irked local bodies from East Garo Hills.

In their appeal submitted to Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma through the Deputy Commissioner, the GSU and the FKJGP demanded the continuation of free Covid-19 testing for all citizens of the state.

“The rate for the test has been notified at Rs 3,200 which is exorbitantly high and beyond the capacity of a common man. We are irked by the order at this juncture when people are experiencing tremendous financial and mental hardships due to months of lockdown,” the organizations said.

The organizations cautioned that testing at such high rates would deter citizens from registering for testing which in turn will lead to increased number of undetected cases resulting in overall deterioration of the Covid situation.

The organizations urged the government to revoke the order and allow free testing to be continued considering the economic difficulties faced by the people due to the pandemic.