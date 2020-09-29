Assam reports 13 more COVID deaths, toll mounts to 680

GUWAHATI: Thirteen more persons die of COVID19 in Assam on Tuesday taking the death toll up due to the virus infection in the up to 680 while 3592 new COVID19 cases detected in the state on the day out of the 1,34,570 tests conducted. The positivity rate is recorded at 2.67 per cent.

So far, 1,77,221 persons have tested positive for COVID19 in Assam out of which 1,42,297 persons have recovered. The number of active cases as on date is 34,241.