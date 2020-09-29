Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Meghalaya COVID update: 47 deaths,1476 active cases, 3940 recover

By From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI:  Meghalaya has total 1476  active  COVID 19 cases  as on date after recovery of  3940 persons who were infected with the virus.

Out of the active cases 99 are among the BSF and Armed Forces  and 1377 are among others, according to a tweet by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

There were 72 new recoveries in the state  which has reported one more death taking the death toll due to the virus infection so far up to 47.

East Khasi Hills district has the highest number of  942 active cases  followed by  213 in East Jaintia Hills, 154 in West Garo Hills, and 96 in Ri Bhoi district

