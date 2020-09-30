DC’s order to land owners of mobile tower sites

TURA: In view of the poor mobile networks provided by cellular operators across the district, the West Garo Hills District Magistrate has issued an order directing land owners of mobile towers, locality people and nokmas to allow mobile phone companies to set up generators and other power back up apparatus at the tower site to ensure that flow or transmission of mobile networks is not interrupted.

“There are reports of land owners, locality people and some nokmas who are opposed to the installation and operations of generator sets at the mobile tower sites during power breaks. The department of Me.ECL has also been directed to ensure interrupted power supply to all mobile towers as far as possible,” the order said.

According to the District Magistrate, due to poor network connectivity, particularly in the rural areas, huge communication issues have arisen in treatment of COVID-19 patients besides hampering the online classes of the school children and disrupting the smooth transactions of government and commercial establishments during the pandemic.