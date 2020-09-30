Assam Cong demands judicial probe into SI exam paper leak case

GUWAHATI: The Opposition Congress in Assam has demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the sub-inspector (SI) exam paper leak case by a sitting judge of Gauhati High Court.

Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Ripun Bora levelled serious allegations against state chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, accusing him of being involved in the “scam”.

“We have reviewed the entire case and have facts to prove that the chief minister is directly involved in the scam. He should therefore step down to allow an impartial probe to take place in the case,” Bora said.

“Moreover, how can the police department (CID) be allowed to probe a case in their own department? We also have no faith on the CBI and therefore demand a judicial inquiry into the case by a sitting judge of the High Court,” Bora said.

Announcing a state-wide protest from Wednesday against the “scam”, the APCC chief further alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had “informally appointed officers on special duty (OSD) to chief ministers in BJP-ruled states” and that in this case too, “the chief minister’s OSD had directed a lady stenographer to prepare a list of candidates appearing for mock trials ahead of the exam on September 20 and those who would be given jobs.”

“The CID, which is conducting a probe on the basis of facts, had proceeded to apprehend the stenographer but was compelled to pull back later,” Bora alleged.

He further claimed that such a mode of operation (when the CM’s OSD had a role in the case) only proved that the chief minister was involved in the case.

“Besides, we want to ask the chief minister why no disciplinary action has been taken against SLPRB chairman Pradeep Kumar under whose authority such a lapse took place?” he asked.

APCC leader further questioned the BJP how it could deny that Diban Deka, a key accused (who is currently on the run) in the case had no connection with the party for several years.

Photographs of Deka’s presence with BJP leaders and at party meetings in the past were displayed before the media by the Congress leader.

“Moreover, we have information that some BJP MLAs had conducted mock trials across the state. Why have these MLAs not been brought under the ambit of the probe yet?” Bora questioned.

It may be mentioned that Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Tuesday asserted that the state government would complete the (SI) recruitment process by November 30 in a clean and transparent manner. Sarma assured punitive action against candidates absorbed in government jobs by adopting unfair means in recent years.

Congress workers were on Wednesday barred from staging a protest in front of the DGP office at Ulubari. The party workers however staged protests in other locations with about 400 of them later detained by police.

The party plans to stage protests in front of offices of superintendents of police (SPs) across the state on October 5.