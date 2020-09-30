MeECL staff felicitate Phrangki Buam

SHILLONG: MeECL Friends United (MFU) comprising of engineers, officers and Staff of Meghalaya Electric Corporation Limited (MeECL) felicitated young Phrangki Buam a new rising star of football who was bought recently by FC Goa from Shillong Lajong FC at Rs. 1.04 Crore.

Phrangki Buam is the son of Mr. Manmi Kassar and Smt. Childa Buam of Thangbuli village near Amlarem West Jaintia Hills District.

All MFU members in a meeting held in Shillong extended their best wishes to the new star of football from Meghalaya.

Prior to joining to FC Goa he was undergoing training at SAI Shillong, later on he played for Royal Wahingdoh FC for two years then Shillong Lajong FC for 3 years.