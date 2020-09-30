Assam govt presents Anundoram Barooah Award to 16944 students

GUWAHATI: Assam government today presented Anundoram Barooah Award to 16944 meritorious students who have scored 75 per cent or more in the last High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2020.

The HSLC Examination is conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

The government has provided Rs 20,000 (in cheque) to each of these students to buy a laptop. Earlier, the state government used to provide laptop to such meritorious students as part of Anundoram Barooah award. However, this year Rs 20,000 has been provided instead of a laptop in view of the COVID19 pandemic.

The cheques were presented to each of the students by the Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal and Education Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The government has spent total RSs34 crore in presenting the award this year.

“Glad to distribute the Anundoram Borooah Awards among 16,944 meritorious students on scoring 75% or more in HSLC exams. This year, GoA has disbursed Rs 34 crore, Rs 20K to each student to buy laptops. Best wishes to all bright students. #AssamCares,” tweeted the state Education Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.