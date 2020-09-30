Meghalaya prohibits strike in essential services

SHILLONG: Meghalaya government has prohibited strikes in any essential service in order to prevent disruption and breakdown of any emergency service to public.

A notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday by the Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Home (Political) Department in exercise of the power conferred by sub-Section (1) of Section 3 of the Meghalaya Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1980 (No.23 of 1980) read with the Meghalaya Essential Services Maintenance (Amendment) Act: 2003.