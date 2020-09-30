Meghalaya govt orders audit into district councils expenses

SHILLONG: Weeks after Meghalaya state BJP unit had sounded alarm over ‘corruption’ taking place in the two Autonomous District Council, the State government has finally ordered an inquiry into the allegations.

Informing this on Wednesday evening, Meghalaya Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling, who is also in charge of District Council Affairs, said that a lot of allegations against the Garo Hills District Council and Jaintia Hills District Council had been levelled and the government recommended Director Local Fund Audit to conduct a thorough audit of the expenses made by the GHADC and the JHADC during the last five years starting 2015-2020 and submit the report as early as possible.