State MPs named as Parliamentary panel members

New Delhi: The two Lok Sabha MPs from Meghalaya — Vincent H Pala and Agatha Sangma — have been retained as members of the Parliamentary Standing Committees on Industry and Water Resources, respectively. Rajya Sabha MP, WR Kharlukhi has been named as member of the Standing Committee on Rural Development, the announcement said on Tuesday.

The panels were reconstituted following a meeting between Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.