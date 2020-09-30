Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

State MPs named as Parliamentary panel members

MEGHALAYA
By From Our Correspondent
Agatha K Sangma

New Delhi: The two Lok Sabha MPs from Meghalaya — Vincent H Pala and Agatha Sangma — have been retained as members of the Parliamentary Standing Committees on Industry and Water Resources, respectively. Rajya Sabha MP, WR Kharlukhi has been named as member of the Standing Committee on Rural Development, the announcement said on Tuesday.

Water resource Union Minister for State Vincent H Pala after arraiving in city he speak to media persons at his residence on Thursday (Photo by Sanjib Bhattacharjee)

The panels were reconstituted following a meeting between Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

