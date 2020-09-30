Simplify SOPs for places of worship: MDC

SHILLONG: KHADC MDC Charles Marngar has expressed confusion over the SOPs issued by the government for reopening of places of worship in the state and has asked the government to simplify the rules.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, the Mawhati MDC pointed out that there were too many protocols to be followed and asked the government to come up with specific rules to avoid confusion among people.

He pointed out that the rule mentioning presence of one-third of the attendees was not viable, especially in rural areas.

“For public spaces, there are only three protocols – social distancing, hand washing/sanitising and mask wearing, but the SOPs for places of worship runs for about 5 pages. The Churches are finding it difficult to resume services.”

Marngar added that when it comes to baptism, the protocol should be very specific.

He pointed out that one section of the SOP allows baptism but another section below it states that physical contact should be avoided, which is contradictory in nature.