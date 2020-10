GUWAHATI: Fourteen more pesos have died of COVID9 in Assam on Thursday and the death toll in the state mounted to 711 so far even as the positivity rate has remained low for the fourth consecutive day.

State Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted 1585 new COVID19 positive cases were detected in the state on Thursday out of 39780 tests conducted. The positivity rate was recorded at 3.98 per cent.