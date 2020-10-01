Conrad Sangma reshuffles cabinet portfolios

SHILLONG: Soon after the induction of two new faces in the Cabinet, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Thursday effected a reshuffling of portfolios among the Cabinet Ministers.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong has been given additional departments while Hamlet Dohling has been relieved of the Urban Affairs Department.

As per government the notification, a new face in the Cabinet, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar will look after legal metrology, PHE and SAD while another new entrant from NPP, Dasakhiat Lamare will look after Fisheries, GAD and PWD (Buildings).

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma will look after Cabinet affairs, Finance, personnel &AR, Planning, Home (Political), Departments and any other departments not allotted to any other minister while Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong will now also look after, Food, Civil Supplies &Consumer Affairs, Cooperation in addition to Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Housing, Labour, Parliamentary Affairs and PWD (Roads).

James Sangma will be the Minister in charge of Taxation, Forest and Environment department in addition to Information and Public Relations, Law and Power department.

AL Hek has retained Arts and Culture, Health and Family Welfare, Prisons department and Home (Passport) department.

Sniawbhalang Dhar has been allotted Urban Affairs Department, Municipal Administration Department besides Commerce and Industries and Transport.

Lahkmen Rymbui has been relieved of Forest and Environment and he will continue to look after Education, BAD, Home (Police) and he has also been allotted District Council Affairs department.

Kyrmen Shylla will continue to look after Revenue and Disaster Management, Social Welfare and he will now also look after Excise department.

Banteidor Lyngdoh will continue to look after Sports and Youth Affairs, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Horticulture and Textiles department.

Hamlet Dohling has been relieved of Urban Affairs department and retains Information and Technology &communications, C&RD and Soil and Water Conservation departments.

Brolding Nongsiej will look after Home (Civil Defence& Home Guards), Water Resources and Printing & stationary department.