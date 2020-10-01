Assamese latest Indian language in Microsoft Translator

GUWAHATI: Microsoft India has announced the addition of Assamese in Microsoft Translator, thereby taking the count of Indian languages it supports to 12.

“The Azure-based service will now provide real-time translation and transliteration support for the language,” an official statement said.

Microsoft is currently the only cloud service provider to support Assamese translation.

“Users will also be able to translate speech into Assamese text or to translate Assamese text into another language with speech output,” the statement said.

Users can translate Assamese text, supported by more than 70 languages, for their apps, websites, workflows and tools with Azure Cognitive Services Translator.

“Businesses can also avail multi-language support such as translation for e-content, e-commerce product catalogues, product documentation and internal communication, among others,” it said.

The other Indian languages it supports are Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

“Strengthening its position in democratising the access of information in the native languages, Microsoft has taken the lead in providing end-to-end communication support for Assamese overcoming the complexities in machine learning models used to develop the communication functionalities,” it added.

With the latest inclusion, Microsoft Translator will now allow over 90 percent Indians to access information and work in their native/preferred languages.