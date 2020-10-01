Cops nab one key accused in SI exam paper leak case

GUWAHATI: In a major breakthrough in the sub inspector (SI) exam paper leak case, the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police arrested Dibon Deka, one of the prime accused in the case, 10 days after the scam was uncovered.

Official sources on Thursday said that Deka was produced in the competent court here and remanded to five days custody of the Guwahati City Police Crime Branch.

An official statement issued here stated that based on credible information about the movement of Deka, a wanted accused in Crime Branch case number 13/2020 under Sections 418/420/120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code, a crime branch team was dispatched to lower Assam on Wednesday morning.

“Accordingly, during (vehicle) checking at about 11.45pm on Wednesday, Deka, who was travelling with his wife, was detained near Pathsala town and brought to Guwahati under police escort,” the statement said.

Deka was subsequently kept in “police lock-up” here after medical examination.

Deka, who along with another key suspect and currently on the run – retired DIG, Assam Police, Prashanta Kumar Dutta – are accused of getting hold of the question papers of the exam and giving it to select candidates, who had allegedly paid them in cash.

It may be noted that Deka had unsuccessfully contested as a BJP candidate from the Barkhetri Assembly seat in Nalbari district in 2011.

The written exam was conducted across 154 centres by the State Level Police Recruitment Board to absorb 597 eligible candidates in the SI (unarmed branch) posts of Assam Police on September 20.

However, the exam had to be cancelled minutes after as many as 66,000 candidates sat for it, following the discovery of the question paper going viral on social media. Subsequently, a case was lodged with the Assam CID, which is currently investigating the case.