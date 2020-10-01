BSNL launches Air Fibre high Speed BB in Shillong

SHILLONG: On the occasion of its Formation Day, BSNL has launched the Air Fibre High Speed Broadband Services in Shillong on Thursday which will soon be available in 19 locations in the state.

Bharat Air Fibre services are primarily intended to cover the non-feasible areas of FTTH and rural areas where optical fibre is not available.

These Bharat Air Fibre High Speed Broadband services are being provided in partnership with M/s William Nampui communications.

These Bharat Air Fiber Services will be commenced progressively in 19 locations of the state. This year BSNL Meghalaya is planning to provide 7500 FTTH /Bharat Air Fibre BB connections

It may be mentioned that BSNL Meghalaya has launched its Bharat Fibre FTTH (Fibre to the Home) services in Shillong City, Barapani, Tura, Jowai, Khliehriat, Nongstoin, Nongpoh, Cherrapunjee (Sohra), William Nagar and Mairang towns of Meghalaya.

As on date, 3200 FTTH Connections are working in the State. BSNL Meghalaya has launched new FTTH Plan on Thursday with attractive offers.