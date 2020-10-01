BSNL employees unions observe Black Day

SHILLONG: All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB) has issued notice to the DoT and BSNL management and observed a Black Day on Thursday which is also the 20th Foundation Day of BSNL.

The union took the step asserting that the future of BSNL and its employees was getting darker with the passage of time.

The employees rued that it was already 6 months since BSNL’s 4G tender had been cancelled on the plea that its conditions had violated government’s “Make in India” policy.

“However, still the government is unable to tell which Indian manufacturer has developed the 4G technology and is capable of providing end-to-end solution to BSNL’s requirements,” the employees mentioned in a press release.

Further, the union said that there is no indigenous manufacturer who can fulfill the requirements of BSNL so far as 4G technology is concerned.

The AUAB pointed out that there is a well thought out conspiracy to convert BSNL into a sick PSU and to ultimately eliminate it from the Telecom Industry.

In this connection, the union will organise a hunger strike throughout the country.