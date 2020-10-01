MDA reshuffle on the cards

SHILLONG: The MDA government is likely to go for a reshuffle, sources informed here on Wednesday.

According to sources, it was revealed that the axe may fall on PWD (Buildings) Minister Comingone Ymbon who is likely to be replaced by Dasakhiat Lamare. It is also speculated that HSPSD MLA Samlin Malngiang may be succeeded by Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar.

Sources also informed that the HSPDP may communicate its final decision to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday.