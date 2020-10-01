Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

MDA reshuffle on the cards

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The MDA government is likely to go for a reshuffle, sources informed here on Wednesday.
According to sources, it was revealed that the axe may fall on PWD (Buildings) Minister Comingone Ymbon who is likely to be replaced by Dasakhiat Lamare. It is also speculated that HSPSD MLA Samlin Malngiang may be succeeded by Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar.
Sources also informed that the HSPDP may communicate its final decision to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday.

