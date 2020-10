SHILLONG: Two more MLAs in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Minister, AL Hek confirmed that Williamngar MLA Marcuise N. Marak have tested positive for COVDI-19 along with some of his staffs.

Apart from Marak, Baghmara MLA Samuel M. Sangma have also tested positive and he is under going treatment in one of the private Hospitals in the city.

Earlier, Phulbari MLA E. Momini was tested positive.