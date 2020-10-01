Meghalaya COVID update: 164 new cases, 2 more deaths, 26 more recoveries

SHILLONG: With detection of 164 more COVID19 cases, death of two more persons due to the virus infection and recovery of 26 more patients, the total number of active COVID19 cases in Meghalaya now stands at 1750, according to information provided by the State Health Department.

The death toll in the state has increased to 51.

Out of the newly-detected cases 86 are from East Khasi Hills (EKH), 56 in Ri Bhoi District (RBD) and 13 in West Garo Hills.

Of the 26 new recoveries, 17 are in EKH and 5 in RBD