Meghalaya Governor tests negative for COVID19 on return from New Delhi

SHILLONG: The Governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik who had come back from New Delhi on September 29, has tested negative for COVID19 long with his personal staff and ADCs.

The test was conducted as per COVID protocol on the Governor’s return from the national capital where he had been to meet the President of India and attend other engagements from 22nd to 28th September.

A Raj Bhavan communique further informed that the number of asymptomatic /positive cases in Raj Bhavan have come down to 15 only out of which almost all have undergone 14 days of quarantine. They have been issued discharge certificate with home isolation advisory for 7 days. They are all asymptomatic and doing fine.

The containment zone restriction in Raj Bhavan quarters was also lifted on 27 September barring 4 micro containment houses of positive cases.