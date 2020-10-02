Assam flood scene worsens in 3 dists; toll rises to 121

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in at least three districts – Nagaon, Morigaon and Goalpara – has deteriorated over the past few days, even as only four districts currently remain affected by the fourth wave, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed on Friday evening.

One drowning death was reported from Morigaon, taking the overall flood-related casualties in the state to 121 since May.

Nagaon district remains the worst affected with a population of 1.78 lakh across 142 villages under two revenue circles bearing the brunt while over 33,000 residents of 192 villages remain hit in Morigaon district.

In Goalpara too, a population of over 26,000 in 13 villages are currently affected by the deluge.

According to the Central Water Commission’s report on Friday morning, the Brahmaputra in Dhubri and the Kopili in Dharamtul (Nagaon) are flowing above danger level.

The deluge has adversely affected farm lands too, with a total crop area of 22,802 hectares submerged in three districts.