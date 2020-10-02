Raise upper age limit for govt jobs to 42 years:  MLA Nongrum

SHILLONG: North Shilllong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum met the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday to voice for relaxation of upper age limit for government job to 42 years from 38 years.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the CM, Nongrum said that he supported the suggestion of the United Democratic Party (UDP) to raise the upper age limit of applicants for government jobs to 42 years given the rising number of unemployed in the state.

He said that the framing of laws for age relaxation should be the government’s gift to the young people who are seeking jobs.

In the letter to the CM, he said that the government should formulate laws for the benefit of the youth that would be effective for both the private and government agencies in generating employment opportunities.

Turning to examinations conducted by Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) such as Meghalaya Civil Services (MCS), he said that the examinations are conducted once or twice in a decade. He said that such a method should be improved and conducted annually so that age factor of the youth is not affected.

Again, commenting on the state reservation policy for employment and academic course, Nongrum pointed out that the matter had been lying unattended for almost 50 years and needed be reviewed.

“The matter should be reviewed and the reservation policy should not create any division amongst the different communities and should not be bias”, he said.

Speaking about the district councils, Nongrum said that the government should adopt and implement a three-tier approach by formulating a reservation policy that is meant for primarily three categories – indigenous tribals, indigenous non-tribals and others or general categories.

He said that the role of District Councils was not only generating revenue but also facilitating social and economic development.

He said that the government and the District Council may consider amending the Trading by Non-Tribals Rules, 1959 to make it mandatory for business establishments while applying for fresh licenses/renewal of their trading licenses, to incorporate provisions towards employment generation by adopting a three-tier system.