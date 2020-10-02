Guv, aides test negative after Delhi trip

SHILLONG: Governor Satya Pal Malik has been found negative for COVID-19 once again after he underwent test for the virus upon return from New Delhi.

Malik, along with his personal staff and ADCs, were tested after their return from the national capital on September 29, Secretary to the Governor Pravin Bakshi informed in a press statement on Thursday.

The Governor had met the President, among other engagements, during his trip to New Delhi from September 22 to 28.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Raj Bhavan has come down to 15, out of which most have put in 14 days of quarantine and were issued discharge certificates with home isolation advisory for 7 days. All of them are asymptomatic and doing well, Bakshi said.

The containment zone order of Raj Bhavan quarters was lifted on September 17, barring four houses with positive cases with mild symptoms or where repeat positive tests were conducted.

“On behalf of Raj Bhavan, I express my sincere gratitude to the State Government, Health Department, District Administration and District Police for their support and cooperation during this difficult period,” the Secretary further said in the statement.

He also expressed special gratitude to the Chief Minister for Chief Minister Ration Package for quarantine, stating that it was a big support to the quarantined families.

Bakshi also thanked Health Minister AL Hek for his personal care and supervision of the arrangements during the period of containment in Raj Bhavan and other times too.