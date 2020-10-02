Further relaxations to be phased: CM

SHILLONG: Despite the Centre issuing guidelines for further opening up of economic activities in the country, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has laid emphasis on not opening everything in one go and urged the citizens to adapt to the COVID-19 situation, while also stating that the Union government’s instructions will be analysed and adopted as suitable for the state.

On the sidelines of this development, the state also witnessed a new feat in terms of COVID recoveries by breaching the 4000-mark on Thursday.

On reopening of schools, the chief minister remained non-committal. He said that a lot of discussions have taken place, homework has been done and an appropriate decision will be taken at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, the state reported 164 fresh cases and 26 recoveries on Thursday.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War said that 86 cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 56 in Ri Bhoi, 13 in West Garo Hills, 4 in West Jaintia Hills, 3 in East Jaintia Hills and 1 each in South garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

The total active case in the state stands at 1,750, while a total of 4,001 people have recovered so far.