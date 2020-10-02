Tynsong gains, Hamlet loses

SHILLONG: In the Cabinet rejig, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has entrusted additional portfolio of Supply to his Deputy Prestone Tynsong, while Hamlet Dohling has been stripped of two portfolios — Urban Affairs and District Council Affairs departments — which now have gone to PWD Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar and Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui respectively.

The new face in the cabinet, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar would look after legal metrology, PHE and SAD while the new entrant from NPP, Dasakhiatbha Lamare would look after Fisheries, GAD and PWD (Buildings).

Chief Minister will continue to look after Cabinet affairs, Finance, personnel &AR, Planning, Home (Political), Departments and any other departments not allotted to the others, while Tynsong would now also look after seven portfolios – Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Cooperation in addition to Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Housing, Labour, Parliamentary Affairs and PWD (Roads).

James Sangma will be the Minister in charge of Taxation, Forest and Environment in addition to Information & Public Relations, Law and Power departments.

AL Hek will retain Arts & Culture, Health and Family Welfare, Prisons and Home (Passport) department. Sniawbhalang Dhar has been allotted the Urban Affairs and Municipal Administration, besides retaining Commerce & Industries and Transport.

Lahkmen Rymbui has been stripped of Forest and Environment and he will continue to look after Education, BAD, Home (Police) and he has also been allotted District Council Affairs department.

) Kyrmen Shylla who earlier held Revenue and Disaster Management and Social Welfare, will now also look after Excise departments.

Banteidor Lyngdoh will continue to look after Sports and Youth Affairs, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Horticulture and Textiles.

His colleague, Hamletson Dohling will hold Information and Technology & Communications, C&RD and Soil and Water Conservation departments.

Brolding Nongsiej will look after Home (Civil Defence& Home Guards), Water Resources and Printing & Stationary departments.