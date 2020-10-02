Two new faces in Conrad cabinet

SHILLONG: In a sudden and swift development, the ruling multi-party MDA coalition saw the induction of two new faces in the cabinet — Mawkyrwat MLA Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Mawhati MLA Dasakhiatbha Lamare. The axe, as was anticipated, fell on NPP MLA Comingone Ymbon and HSPDP’s Samlin Malngiang.

The two ministers who were dropped from the cabinet were conspicuous by their absence at the swearing-in ceremony.

The new ministers were administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan on Thursday by Governor Satya Pal Malik in the presence of Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and other cabinet ministers.

Chief Minster Sangma later while speaking to media persons said that since the beginning when the government was formed, there was an understanding about cabinet rearrangements between the HSPDP legislators, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Samlin Malngiang.

According to Sangma, a similar understanding was there between Comingone Ymbon and Dasakhiatbha Lamare and he was privy to it.

“We had discussions right in the beginning and we stuck to the decision,” he said while adding that if NPP had won more seats, the party could have accommodated more ministers from the party.

When contacted, Ymbon said that dropping him from the cabinet was the prerogative of the chief minister and he has to abide by it.

He also said that he has no problem being dropped from the Cabinet and he would continue to work with the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma to strengthen the party and to ensure that the party wins the election in 2023.

However, sources close to the minister informed that the Ymbon was visibly upset after being unceremoniously dropped from the cabinet. The sources claimed that the minister was unhappy with the “other group” for putting pressure on the chief minister to drop him from the cabinet to accommodate Lamare.

“People will get hurt when they lose their position especially when some group promote and further the cause of nepotism in politics,” the sources added.

Reacting to his ouster from the cabinet, Malngiang denied any misunderstanding and maintained that he would abide by the party’s decision.

Meanwhile, the new entrant, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar said that he would work with the cooperation of his colleagues even as he added that he was expecting his party colleague to attend the swearing-in ceremony. “We have to try and complete all our tasks in the available time,” the minister said while hoping that “God would give him the wisdom to perform as the minister”.

Tynsong hails CM

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong has lauded Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma for judiciously effecting a reshuffle in the state cabinet.

Tynsong said cabinet reshuffling was the prerogative of the chief minister and noted that the former cabinet did not have any representation from Ri Bhoi.

The Deputy Chief Minister also lauded the spirit of Ymbon for gracefully stepping down as minister, even as he maintained that the reshuffle was not meant to question the performance of the ministers.

Denying any setback to the departmental work due to the reshuffle, Tynsong said, “Ministers come and go but the government is always there.”