Meghalaya COVID update: 423 new cases, 2 more deaths, 2083 active cases

SHILLONG: Meghalaya reported 423 new COVID19 positive cases and two more deaths in East Khasi Hills (EKH) district due to the virus infection even as the total active cases in the state now stands at 2083.

Maximum number of 339 new cases were detected in EKH followed by 30 in Ri Bhoi District (RBD), 19 in West Garo Hills (WGH), 11 in East Jaintia Hills (EJH), 10 in South West Khasi Hills (SWGH), six in West Garo Hills (WGH), six in West Jaintia Hills (WJH)and two in East Garo Hills (EGH).

The death toll due to COVID19 in the state has gone up to 54 even as 4319 persons have recovered from the infection so far.

Out of the new cases detected in the state 1542 are in EKH, 183 in RBD, 193 in WGH, 41 in EJH, 30 in SWGH.