Lokayukta directs DGP for fresh probe into funds misuse allegations in W’nagar

TURA: Not satisfied with a previous report submitted by the police probe officer into allegations of central funds mismanagement in the GHADC constituency of Williamnagar, the Meghalaya Lokayukta chairman P K Musahary has directed the Meghalaya Director General of Police to appoint a new officer to conduct a detailed probe and submit its report to the court at the earliest.

The Lokayukta court has issued a fresh direction to the probe after the petitioner who moved the court raised objections to the findings.

The earlier order, in the month of June, this year, had directed the DGP office to cause a preliminary enquiry into funds use in the Williamnagar constituency after a petitioner, Nilbath Ch Marak, questioned the implementation of the MDC schemes.

Based on the directions of the court, the DGP had appointed a posted deputy SP in Williamnagar to conduct the probe and its fundings were later submitted to the court.

“In pursuance to the objection petition filed by the complainant, the lokayukta in vide order dated September 21, has directed the Meghalaya DGP to appoint a DSP from Shillong in place of Challang Ch Momin, the then DSP of East Garo Hills and further directed the new enquiry officer to expedite the detailed enquiry and submit the report at the earliest,” informed lawyer P T Sangma who took up the case on behalf of the petitioner.