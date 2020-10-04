Ban on labour import affects NH upkeep

SHILLONG: The Shilllong-Guwahati highway which was one of the finest roads in the state few years back has lost its glory of ensuring a hassle-free drive for the people. Thanks to the government decision to put a moratorium on import of labour from outside the state.

Initially when the road was commissioned in 2015-16, the condition of the road was well maintained with hardly any bumps but just few years down the line, the condition of the expressway has visibly deteriorated. The national highway now has uncounted number of potholes while the maintenance of the road has not been carried out for a long time.

Apart from the potholes, the incessant rains and resultant problem of landslides have not made things any better.

Although some workers were seen clearing the earth and debris in several stretches, motorists were sore with the non-maintenance of the highway. “When we pay toll, we deserve a better and safe road, “ said one motorist.

On the other hand, NHAI claims that it has been handicapped for the want of labour force. Since the pandemic broke out, most labours have left for home.

The NHAI’s contention is that they require permission from the Government and district authorities to bring workforce from outside for carrying out repair and restoration works.

An official from the NHAI meanwhile also said that there are few weigh bridges along the highway which were opened through a notification of the State Government but since NHAI is the custodian of the highway and the road belongs to them, permission to import labour force should be made available before long.