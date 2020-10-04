Court directs fresh probe into MDC funds misuse

TURA: Not satisfied with the probe report submitted by the police into certain serious allegations of central funds mismanagement in the GHADC constituency of Williamnagar, the Meghalaya Lokayukta chairman P K Musahary has directed the Director General of Police to appoint a new officer to conduct a detailed probe and submit its report to the court at the earliest.

The Lokayukta court has issued the directive for fresh probe after the petition was filed moved raising credible objections to the earlier investigation and findings of an officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The earlier order of Lokayukta issued in June this year, had directed the DGP office to cause a preliminary enquiry into funds use in the Williamnagar constituency after a petitioner, Nilbath Ch Marak, questioned the implementation of the MDC schemes.

Based on the directions of the court, the DGP had appointed a the Deputy SP in Williamnagar to conduct the probe and its fundings were later submitted to the court.

“In pursuance to the objection petition filed by the complainant, the lokayukta in vide order dated September 21, has directed the Meghalaya DGP to appoint a DSP from Shillong in place of Challang Ch Momin, the then DSP of East Garo Hills and further directed the new enquiry officer to expedite the detailed enquiry and submit the report at the earliest,” according to lawyer P T Sangma who took up the case on behalf of the petitioner.