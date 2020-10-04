Webinar on relevance of Mahatma Gandhi

TURA: The National Service Scheme (NSS) of Don Bosco College conducted a national webinar on ‘The Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi for the Youth of Today’ on Saturday with resource person Dr (Fr) Kachappilly Joy Joseph, Rector, Don Bosco, Boko, Assam, speaking on the topic and highlighting the relevance of Gandhian philosophy and teachings to the youths.

Another resource person, who gave valuable inputs during the national webinar, was Dr Deigracia Nongkynrih, Programme Coordinator, NSS Cell, and Professor from the Department of Economics, NEHU.

Dr Nongkynrih expressed her happiness to be part of the webinar and thanked NSS Unit of Don Bosco College, Tura, for conducting the webinar and giving opportunity to be part of the programme. She highlighted the need of the Mahatma among the present-day youths.

The programme was coordinated by Biman Tesil Sangma, Programme Officer, NSS Don Bosco College, Tura, and the NSS volunteers.

He reminded everyone of the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi.