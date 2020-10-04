Gandhi portrayals dwell on his teachings

SHILLONG: A wide range of portrayal on various aspects of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology was manifested here at Riti Academy on Friday, besides online interaction between artistes from the state and across the country was also organised as part of the observance of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The virtual interaction was part of the online art exhibition under the aegis of the Arts and Culture department.

On the occasion, altogether 52 paintings and drawings, one graphic novel and four video art and documentary, executed by fifteen artists, were showcased.

The occasion was graced by senior officials of Arts and Culture department including Commissioner FR Kharkongor, Joint Secretary KL Nongbri and Director W Nongsiej.

Speaking as chief guest, Kharkongor, in his address, emphasised on the need to uphold the ideals professed by Mahatma Gandhi through art and appreciated the enthusiasm of the home-grown artists who contributed to the auspicious event honouring the Mahatma.

The interaction was initially focused on the virtues of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology as reflected through the art of the participating artists.

The thread Mandala of Dr Priti C Nartiang represented the sacred tool for meditation, in conformity with spiritual guidance of Mahatma Gandhi; the art installation of Shovin Bhattacharjee, titled Mahatma Gandhi in 21st Century, defined the relevance of Gandhi in today’s social and political context; and in order to define this idea into a tangible format was the installation encompasses with the famous ‘Dandi March’ and the cultural significance of the movement, which was far beyond of its political milieu. It was an attempt to unite India irrespective of its caste and class barrier.

Denis Marbañiang emphasised on the crux of Gandhi movement for liberation from colonial supremacy; Naisha Richmond’s Tariang’s paintings delved on the famous quotes of Mahatma Gandhi while Samanda Nora Pyngrope portrayed Khasi folk elements on the Gandhian philosophy.

However, the popular images were the Living Root Bridges by Skhemlang Hynñiewta, Revaldo Mawlong and Mewan Tham as they asserted that Gandhi is the defender of indigenous skill for public utility.

Moreover, several Gandhi portrayals on various aspects of his ideology were presented by D Henpilen, Aripagos Manner and Venus Batyngkan Hynñiewta.

The graphic novel Tynnrai Shwa Ki Tnat and documentary film Behind the Fabric by Mario Pathaw were distinctive, relevant and extraordinary works of art in quest for relative concept of harmony with nature and the ingenious folk knowledge as professed by Mahatma Gandhi.

The virtual interaction brought about some contentious issues of aesthetic, career prospect, and provoked certain cultural situation in Meghalaya.

Debates aroused out of the new education policy, the Barik Heritage Park that could transform into a shopping mall and the Rs. 151.32 crore project of the Shillong International Centre of Performing Arts and Culture, which needs introspection and scrutiny into the reality of art scenario and cultural situation in the state.