11 more due of COVID19 in Assam: toll mounts to 760

GUWAHATI: Eleven more persons die of COVID19 infection in Assam today taking the overall death in the state so far up to 760.

As many as 1518 new COVID19 positive cases detected out of 35670 tests conducted in the state today. Positivity Rate for the day was estimated at 4.26 per cent.

Out of the new cases 355 are in Kamrup Metro, 136 in Golaghat and 108 in Dibrugarh.

The state so far reported 1,87,718 COVID cases out of which 1,52,124 have recovered while there are total 34831 active cases.