Meghalaya COVID update: 59 deaths ; 2217 active cases

SHILLONG: Five more persons died of COVID19 in East Khasi Hills district Meghalaya taking the state-wide death toll up to 59 even as total active cases in the state stands at 2217 after detection of 111 new cases and recovery of 98 more persons.

Out of the active cases, 1566 are in East Khasi Hills district, 274 in Ri Bhoi district, 198 in West Garo Hills district, 38 in East Jaintia Hills, 30 in West Jaintia Hills, 37 in South West Garo Hills, 24 in North Garo Hills, 16 in South West Khasi Hills, 14 in East Garo Hills, 10 in West Khasi Hills, 10 in South Garo Hills.