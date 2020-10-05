Assam MP seeks capital punishment for ‘gang-rape’ accused

GUWAHATI: Lok Sabha MP from Kaliabor constituency in Assam, Gaurav Gogoi has sought capital punishment for the accused in the alleged gangrape of a woman from Assam in Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, the 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by five persons at Palladam near Tirupur district in the south Indian state on September 28.

According to reports, the 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by five persons at Palladam near Tirupur district in the south Indian state on September 28.

Bringing the incident to the notice of Tamil Nadu chief minister Thiru K Palaniswami, Gogoi, who is also the deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, requested the chief minister to instruct the concerned authority for capital punishment of those accused in the heinous crime.

He also urged Palaniswami to take appropriate measures for her medical treatment including provision of requisite financial aid.

“As per media reports, the victim, a temporary resident of Coimbatore, was raped after being taken to an isolated spot. Police have arrested five accused in the incident. Search for one is still on,” the Assam MP wrote in the letter to the Tamil Nadu chief minister.

“In this hour of grief, we must stand in solidarity with the victim. We should remain committed for the protection of our sisters and safeguarding their respect and dignity. In the meantime, we must send a strong message to the rapists and keep the rule of law in their mind,” he stated.

Gogoi further stated that people from the Northeast, who go to the metropolitan cities for higher studies and employment opportunities, have often faced violence and stigmatization.

“They are often targeted not only radically but also sexually. Nothing has changed for the Northeast people at all; many recent incidents indicate the same,” Gogoi wrote.

Meanwhile, the MP has asked the representative of the Assam government in Chennai to take steps to help the woman, who reportedly hails from Darrang district in central Assam.