Editors Guild condemns prevention of media coverage in Hathras

Shillong: The Editors Guild Of India condemns the manner in which the law enforcement agencies of the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, have prevented media persons from reporting on developments in and around Hathras after a brutal assault on a woman leading to her death and the hurried cremation of her body by the authorities without the presence of the family of the deceased.

‘Equally reprehensible is the way the government has tapped the telephones of journalists engaged in covering the Hathras incident. Worse, the tapped conversation of the journalists has been selectively leaked, leading to a social media calumny against them’, it said in a statement.

Not allowing the media to visit the incident spot and tapping the phone conversation of journalists undermine and obstruct the functioning of the media. The Guild demands that the government creates conditions in Hathras that do not obstruct journalists in any way.