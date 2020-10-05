Night curfew extended EKH

Shillong: The District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills on Sunday informed that night curfew has been extended in the district with effect from October 5 to 12 from 9 pm to 5 am.

The order came in view of the prevailing situation concerning COVID-19 in the state and in order to put in place preventive and mitigation measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, medical teams and officials on COVID-19 duty, police security and armed forces, civil defence and home guard volunteers, wholesale and retail pharmacies, fire and emergency service, MeECL, NEEPCO and Power Grid, FCI vehicles, officers and staff of corona care centres, press, print and electronic, Information and Public Relations Department, National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., Shillong Municipal Board and telecom service are exempted.

These services shall strictly comply with all protocols and procedures including social distancing, limiting of field staff to the barest minimum and other advisories of Government in the Health and Family Welfare Department, without fail.

All services exempted from the curfew shall strictly comply with all protocols and procedures including social distancing, limiting of field staff to the barest minimum and other advisories without fail.

Movement of vehicles carrying essential goods, security forces, medical equipments and shops for repair of trucks on highways is also exempted.

However, drivers and attendants of the vehicles shall be subject to medical screening as per laid down protocols.

However, exemption granted to official and non official emergency and essential services, establishments and agencies shall not extend to the containment areas, except for exemption granted therein.

Curfew passes can be obtained via online application, the DC informed.

Nongstoin correspondent ads: Due to the rapid spread of the virus in West Khasi Hills, night curfew in the entire district night curfew has been extended in the district with effect from October 5 to 12 from 9 pm to 5 am, an official statement informed.

The district magistrate further informed that section under 144 CrPc was also imposed.

All restriction and exemption regarding opening of shops, people movements are allowed with strict compliance to SOP and movement of vehicles carrying essential goods on highways is also allowed, however drivers and attendants of the vehicles shall be subject to medical screening as per laid down protocols.