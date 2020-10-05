Two children drown in WKH

NONGSTOIN: In an unfortunate incident, two children drowned at Mawiangdong river in Pyndengrei village, West Khasi Hills on Sunday.

Sources informed that three children – Melambha Nongkseh (9), Manju Iawphniaw (11) and Andy Iawphniaw (13) – of Tiehrit Pyndengrei village went for swimming to Mawiangdong river along with other children of the village and drowned.

On hearing the cries of the other children, a passer-by came to the aid of the children but could only manage to save Andy Iawphniaw.

The bodies of the two victims was retrieved and taken to Nongstoin Civil Hospital but post-mortem was not conducted following a permission granted to the family by the Extra Assistant Commissioner, Nongstoin.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after completion of legal formalities.

The survivor, Andy Iawphniaw, was shifted to Nongstoin Civil Hospital and was later taken to Shillong Civil Hospital for better medical care.