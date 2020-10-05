Poor network, power supply disruption affects EGH

TURA: The GSU from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills has submitted a complaint to Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe on the poor mobile internet connection in the district.

In their complaint, the union said that at a time when online classes are being conducted for the students, the poor network provided by various service providers is badly affecting the students and prompting them to skip classes and examinations.

Pointing out that the situation will badly impact the future of the students, the union urged the deputy commissioner to take necessary steps to rectify the matter.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement issued here, villagers from three villages from the same district, namely- Nengsrang Adugre, Jingamgre and Pattalgre have urged the Executive Engineer of MeECL in Williamnagar to look into the supply of power to their villages.

According to the villagers, all three villages have been without electricity for 5-6 months and no initiative has been taken by any authority to restore power despite repeated complaints being made in the past. The residents urged the official to immediately look into the matter so that power can be restored to the villages at the earliest.