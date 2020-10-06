Association to keep chakka bandh going after talks fail

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) decided to keep the indefinite chakka bandh going after talks with the state transport department here on Tuesday failed to break the stalemate.

AAMTA, the apex organisation of public transport vehicle operators in Assam, has since Monday been staging the strike over non-fulfillment of demands such as road tax waiver and fare hike in the midst of the pandemic.

“The transport minister could not give us a written commitment to fulfill our immediate demand to allow plying of our vehicles with 100 per cent seat capacity instead of 50 per cent. We had proposed that we will not charge extra fare from passengers,” AAMTA secretary general, Pradip Das said after the meeting.

Das said that the minister had verbally agreed to our proposal but said he would have to consult the health department.

“The minister said that he would require about a week’s time for addressing the issue. However, we have conveyed our message in no uncertain terms that unless we get a written commitment, we will continue our strike. Such a proposal has been agreed to by the governments of some other states,” the association’s secretary general said.

Das said that when flights and trains can carry passengers to full capacity with precautions amid COVID protocols there was no reason why the motor transport association should not be given that privilege.

Among the other demands that the association put forth in the meeting are extension of insurance payment for six months because of the pandemic and the release of Rs 20 crore for use of vehicles of the association by the government during the COVID period.

Meanwhile, commuters, particularly office-goers, had a harrowing time on the second day of the indefinite chakka bandh as well with all kinds of public transport vehicles, including buses, trekkers, tempos and auto-rickshaws staying off the road on Tuesday.

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) had since Monday pressed at least 250 city buses and another 600 buses for inter-state operations.