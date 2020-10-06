Body of traditional heads wants NH6 improved in Ri Bhoi district

SHILLONG: Member of Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong, Ri Bhoi district (a conglomeration of traditional heads in Ri Bhoi), C.B. Syiem said that the National Highway 6 at Nongpoh needed improvement but suggestions to upgrade it went unheeded.

Speaking to a section of the press on Tuesday, Syiem who was a former CEM of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), said that the National Highway 6 was in the worst condition due to the absence of road side amenities.

He said that the drainage system is improper and he criticized that the national highway was not constructed on the basis of scientific method, it lacks utility corridor

“We have many times suggested the improvement of the national highway but it all fell on deaf ears”, he said. He expressed concern that the national highway has no flyover and no footpaths at Nongpoh.

Syiem said that even the district administration is helpless since they said that the funds are provided by the Central government. The Synjuk have also met the officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) but the meeting was futile as there were no improvement.

It may be mentioned that the NHAI has sanctioned Rs 6.21 crore to carry out works for widening of the drainage system, construction of traffic booth and foot over-bridge at Nongpoh and other stretches of National Highway 6.

It may be mentioned that Nongpoh town has witnessed flash floods along NH-6 during rainy season since the inception of the four-lane project due to improper drainage system constructed by NHAI.

Earlier in the day, Synjuk paid a courtesy visit to Mawhati MLA Dasakhiat Lamare, who was recently inducted into the Conrad Sangma-led ministry.

It was informed that Rs 80 crore has been sanctioned for the Umsning-Jagiroad project.