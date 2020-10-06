Court closes arguments on Ranaut’s plea, reserves order

The Bombay High Court on Monday closed all arguments and reserved its verdict on the petition filed by actor Kangana Ranaut against the demolition of a part of her bungalow in Mumbai by the city civic body.

A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla conducted hearings on the plea last week before closing it for orders on Monday.

Ranaut approached the high court September 9 after the demolition of a part of her bungalow in Pali Hill area here by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

She had sought that the demolition be declared illegal and the court direct BMC to pay her Rs 2 crore as damages.

Ranaut, through her counsel Dr Birendra Saraf, had alleged that the BMC carried out the demolition out of malice following a comment she made against the Mumbai Police that irked the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra.

She also cited an alleged threat given to her by Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut in an interview.

Saraf told the HC during previous hearings that the demolition was carried out on September 9, the same day as the interview.

The BMC’s counsels, Anil Sakhre, Joel Carlos and Aspi Chinoy, had, however, denied the actor’s allegations.

They said the BMC had simply been performing its statutory duty in demolishing such portions of the bungalow that Ranaut had altered illegally. (PTI)