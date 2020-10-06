COVID patients suffer as norms create discord

SHILLONG: With the inconsistent stand of the government on quarantine and the apprehension of various Rangbah Shnong with regard to home isolation, COVID-19-infected patients seem to have landed in a Catch-22 situation while being sandwiched between protocols and dissent expressed by local traditional heads.

The government has, in a modification of earlier protocols, asked COVID patients to isolate at home, but the local leaders are at discord with the idea fearing community transmission of the dreaded virus.

Instances have been reported from the city, where Rangbah Shnong as well as other citizens have expressed apprehensions over keeping a positive patient in their respective localities.

The state government, on the other hand, has been harping on the need for the infected as well as high-risk contacts to isolate themselves at their respective homes.

As per the protocols, the quarantine period has been reduced to 10 days from 14.

Nonetheless, the deputy chief minister of the state has encouraged home isolation stating that it will not affect their mindset.

Speaking to pressmen here, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said, “If people isolate themselves at quarantine centres or Corona Care Centres, they will be disturbed as it is like a jail”.

Asked about the apprehensions of the headmen, Tynsong said that the government will take up the matter with them, adding that deputy commissioners have been directed to remain in touch with the leaders.

“We will discuss and seek their views on the matter,” he said.

Earlier, Tynsong said that the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is alarming and discouraging at the same time, while asking every citizen to take care of them at the individual level.

Reiterating the government stand on lockdowns, Tynsong said that the question of imposing lockdown does not arise, adding that that the government is still undertaking contact tracing of positive patients and handling the situation quite well.

He maintained that isolation of positive and high-risk contacts is the best medicine right now.

5 more deaths

The death toll in Meghalaya has increased to 59 with five more deaths reported in the state in the last two days.

In the latest case, 55-year-old Manoranjan Deb, a resident of Mawbah, who was admitted at NEIGRIHMS on September 26, died on Sunday evening.

The state also reported 111 new cases on Monday including 72 in East Khasi Hills, 10 in East Jaintia Hills, 19 in Ri Bhoi, 6 in West Garo Hills, 2 in West Jaintia Hills and 1 each in North Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

98 people also recovered in the state on Monday.