Police probe under way in Ichamati

SHILLONG: The high profile case of probe into the alleged harassment of women and children at Ichamati is under way. Addl SP, (Crime) Jagpal Singh Dhanao has been entrusted to go in to the entire gamut of questions raised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Right.

The inquiry report would be submitted within the deadline of October 7, according to SP East Khasi Hills S. Nontynger.

He disclosed that in all 24 people were arrested in connection with the Ichamati incident of February 28, this year. Six persons have been released on bail and the rest 18 are still under arrest.

It may be recalled that the NCPCR levelled serious charges against the district administration for their “institutionalised harassment” against women and children of Ichamati and adjoining villages which are predominantly non-Khasi in character.

According to reports, a resident of the area identified as Gayatri Borpatra Gohain had lodged a complaint that there was systematic harassment of the children and women in the absence of their lone bread winners who had either fled the village out of fear for their lives or were lodged in jail for the past eight months.

In their absence, the family members, mostly children and women, were subjected to economic hardship which has not been helped by “forcible” closure of their shops and business establishments allegedly in retaliation of the death of one KSU activist in a violent clash with the local residents.

According to reports, these areas have a mixed ethnic groups including Bodos, Hajongs, Garos, Bengali Hindus, Bengali Muslims and of course Khasis. The inhabitants are mostly traders or exporters of minerals to Bangladesh. As per official sources, these residents who have been inhabitants of the area since the British days, possess EPIC and are recognised by the traditional tribal village administration bodies.

According to one report, after the violent incident of February 24, some social activists went on a vigilatism for checking trading licences of these traders. It was found that most of them had applied for renewal of licences but the licences were not issued by the KHADC for nearly one and half years.

The receipts issued by the KHADC during the submission of applications for licence renewal were not acceptable to the vigilante groups as sufficient proof of their bonafide. They compelled the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed.

It seems this has led to serious economic hardship to these affected families. One report said that in the absence of ration cards the families were put under severe strain.

It may be recalled that the NCPCR had directed the police to specifically enquire into: (a) How many children are affected due to this violence; (b) who are these groups who are harassing the children; (c) who are the police personnel who are allegedly harassing the children; (d) what action has been taken by police to ensure safety and security of children; (e) whether FIR has been registered, if yes, the copy thereto; if not, reason thereof.”

The Commission also directed the SP to ensure “strict vigil to maintain law and order” and to deal with the culprits as per law.

41 persons have been held for questioning under Section 41 (a) CrPC, Nongtynger informed.